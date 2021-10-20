Manchester Arena Inquiry: Terrorist asks to be treated fairly
A convicted terrorist who was friends with the Manchester Arena bomber has told a public inquiry he wants to be "treated fairly" and it "felt like he was being prosecuted".
The inquiry is investigating what role Abdalraouf Abdallah might have played in radicalising Salman Abedi.
But Abdallah, who was jailed for terror offences in May 2016, has been refusing to answer questions.
He was urged to help the victims' families by assisting the inquiry.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Abdallah, who denies any involvement in the bombing, was visited by Abedi in jail in the months before the attack.
The inquiry is due to hear from the 27-year-old as part of evidence about Abedi's radicalisation.
On Wednesday, he was brought to court from prison and appeared in the witness box.
Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders asked Abdallah directly if it was his "present intention to co-operate".
Speaking in court, the prisoner replied: "If I'm treated fairly", before adding that it "feels like I'm being prosecuted".
Abdallah's legal team applied for more time and disclosure of evidence before he is questioned.
He claimed his lawyers had little access to the evidence, stating "all we've been given is bits and bobs" but that with more time and disclosure "then I'll be prepared".
Addressing the inquiry, which included several bereaved families, Abdallah said: "I'm a man of my word. Where I come from a man doesn't lie,"
"I'm here for the families. My sympathy goes to them as well."
Sir John told him: "You've expressed your feelings for the families. The best way you can do that is by assisting this inquiry."
The hearing continues.