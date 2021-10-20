BBC News

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Terrorist asks to be treated fairly

By Daniel De Simone
BBC News

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Manchester Arena Inquiry
Image caption, Abdalraouf Abdallah tells the inquiry he is "here for the families"

A convicted terrorist who was friends with the Manchester Arena bomber has told a public inquiry he wants to be "treated fairly" and it "felt like he was being prosecuted".

The inquiry is investigating what role Abdalraouf Abdallah might have played in radicalising Salman Abedi.

But Abdallah, who was jailed for terror offences in May 2016, has been refusing to answer questions.

He was urged to help the victims' families by assisting the inquiry.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

Abdallah, who denies any involvement in the bombing, was visited by Abedi in jail in the months before the attack.

The inquiry is due to hear from the 27-year-old as part of evidence about Abedi's radicalisation.

On Wednesday, he was brought to court from prison and appeared in the witness box.

Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders asked Abdallah directly if it was his "present intention to co-operate".

Speaking in court, the prisoner replied: "If I'm treated fairly", before adding that it "feels like I'm being prosecuted".

Image source, Family handouts
Image caption, Twenty-two people died in the bombing on 22 May 2017

Abdallah's legal team applied for more time and disclosure of evidence before he is questioned.

He claimed his lawyers had little access to the evidence, stating "all we've been given is bits and bobs" but that with more time and disclosure "then I'll be prepared".

Addressing the inquiry, which included several bereaved families, Abdallah said: "I'm a man of my word. Where I come from a man doesn't lie,"

"I'm here for the families. My sympathy goes to them as well."

Sir John told him: "You've expressed your feelings for the families. The best way you can do that is by assisting this inquiry."

The hearing continues.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.