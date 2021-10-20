Oldham suspect charged with murder after man's death
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Oldham.
Jamie Kennedy, 24, of Yorkshire Street in the town, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier accused of killing Bob Payne, who was 60.
Mr Payne was found with critical injuries following a disturbance on Frances Street at 09:30 BST on Friday and died in hospital on Monday.
Christopher Kennedy, 25, also of Yorkshire Street, has been charged with causing ABH and common assault.
He also appeared before the same court earlier.
