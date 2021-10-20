Rhys Thompson death: Man arrested in murder inquiry
A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a man found dead on moorland.
The body of Rhys Thompson, 29, from Moss Side in Manchester, was discovered in West Yorkshire on 13 May.
A 30-year-old man was detained earlier following a raid at an address in Wythenshawe.
Det Ch Insp Wesley Knights, from Greater Manchester Police, said it had been "a complex investigation involving extensive enquiries".
A post-mortem examination established that Mr Thompson died from serious head injuries caused by a weapon.
Police believe the injuries are likely to have been inflicted in Greater Manchester.
Detectives have urged anyone with information of any kind to come forward.
