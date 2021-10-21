Longsight shooting: Man in hospital with gunshot wounds
A man in his 20s is in hospital with gunshot wounds after he was shot in the street.
Police were called to Copthorne Crescent in Longsight, Manchester, at about 19:20 BST on Wednesday.
The victim was treated by emergency services at the scene and later taken to hospital.
Greater Manchester Police said the area remained cordoned off and there was not believed to be a wider threat to the public. No arrests have been made.
Appealing for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward, Det Insp Mark Astbury said: "This was a vicious attack which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries.
"I would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as a way of reassurance."