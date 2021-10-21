Man, 91, dies after being hit by car in Wigan
- Published
A 91-year-old man has died and a woman, 89, suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Wigan.
It happened just before 19.00 BST on Monday in Swan Lane in the Hindley Green area of the town.
The pair were taken to hospital where the man died in the early hours of Thursday. The woman remains in a critical condition, police said.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and later released under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.