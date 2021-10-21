Manchester cancels annual Bonfire Night firework displays
- Published
None of Manchester's eight council-run bonfire and firework displays will go ahead this year due to "unworkable" Covid status checks.
The city's council said the events would be impossible to manage as people would be asked to prove their Covid status, either through vaccination or a negative test.
"This is not a decision we have taken lightly," a spokesman said.
The eight park gatherings regularly attract more than 100,000 people.
While Covid status checks are currently not a legal requirement, it is recommended that people attending large events provide details.
Manchester City Council said the move would require a big increase in infrastructure and security.
It will be the second year in succession the displays have been cancelled during the pandemic.
However, the council said there was not a blanket ban on private displays.
Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, executive member for neighbourhoods, said: "We support externally-organised, pre-ticketed events provided they have suitable Covid-management plans in place.
"But it does mean that we are simply not in the position to host the free, non-ticketed events in our parks."
Other cities including Leeds and Nottingham have also cancelled displays, while London will not stage fireworks on New Year's Eve this year.