Droylsden crash: Woman dies and two others seriously hurt
- Published
A woman has died and two others were seriously injured after a man aged in his 70s lost control of his vehicle.
The three pedestrians were struck on Haddon Hall Road in Droylsden at 12:15 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while another two women were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made, the force added.
Police have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.