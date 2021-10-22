Greater Manchester Police officer charged with theft
- Published
A serving Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with theft.
PC Edward Ballantyne-Rowland, who works in Oldham, faces three counts of theft relating to incidents between October and December last year.
He has been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 18 November.
A force spokesman said the 24-year-old had been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.