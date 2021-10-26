BBC News

Longsight shooting: Arrest after man shot in street

Image caption, Police were called to Copthorne Crescent in Longsight

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 20s was shot in the street in a "targeted incident".

Police were called to Copthorne Crescent in Longsight, Manchester, at about 19:20 BST on 20 October.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Greater Manchester Police said.

On Friday, detectives arrested a 29-year-old man who has since been bailed.

