Longsight shooting: Arrest after man shot in street
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 20s was shot in the street in a "targeted incident".
Police were called to Copthorne Crescent in Longsight, Manchester, at about 19:20 BST on 20 October.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Greater Manchester Police said.
On Friday, detectives arrested a 29-year-old man who has since been bailed.
