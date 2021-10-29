Rochdale man charged after passers-by stop attempted kidnap of woman
A man has been charged after passers-by intervened to stop an attack on a woman by a stranger in a Rochdale street.
Greater Manchester Police said it went to John Street after members of the public reported an attempted kidnapping at about 14:30 BST on Wednesday.
The force said people walking past had intervened when a man tried to drag the woman behind a building.
A 41-year-old man from Rochdale has been charged with attempted kidnap and sexual assault by touching.
He is is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
