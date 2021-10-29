Moss Side shootings: Five women released under investigation
- Published
Five women who were arrested over the shooting of two men at a party have been released under investigation.
Abayomi Ajose, 36, and Cheriff Tall, 21, were attacked at the gathering in Moss Side, Manchester, on 21 June 2020.
The pair, who did not know each other, were both shot in the head at the lockdown party attended by up to 400 people. Their killer remains at large.
The women, aged between 24 and 33, were arrested in the West Midlands on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.