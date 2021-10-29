Samuel Copestick inquest: Neglect contributed to patient's death, jury finds
- Published
Neglect and multiple hospital failings contributed to the death of a mental health inpatient, an inquest has found.
Samuel Copestick, 24, died on 20 May 2019, days after he absconded from a leave trip from the mental health unit at Birch Hill Hospital, Rochdale.
Mr Copestick, who had paranoid schizophrenia, was accompanied with one carer instead of two when he ran away.
A jury also found Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust did not give "adequate weight" to his mother's concerns.
Mr Copestick was admitted to the Prospect Place unit at Birch Hill Hospital in June 2017.
His illness became worse after the sudden death of his younger brother Matthew in January 2019, the jury heard, and his mother had raised concerns to the trust.
On 17 May 2019, Mr Copestick ran away when he was taken out with only one nursing assistant and suffered self-inflicted injuries while experiencing delusions due to paranoid schizophrenia.
The inquest at Rochdale Coroner's Court heard his care plan had detailed that he must be accompanied by two staff members when on escorted leave.
Among their conclusions, the jurors found staff had failed to read the escorted leave plan and the nursing assistant had failed to take a phone or radio out with her.
They also found a risk assessment plan was missing and that recommendations from a previous complaint by Mr Copestick's mother about his care at the unit in 2018 had not been put in place.
Jurors also concluded Mr Copestick should not have been granted leave, given the concerns of his mother and a care planning meeting in April 2019.
Mr Copestick's mother, Helen McHale, said it was a "constant battle" trying to get her son's distress and risk accepted.
"Given the continued inability to deliver some fairly simple changes, I have little confidence they will, but want to help in any way I can," she said.
Mr Copestick's father, Lee Copestick, said he was "angry and deeply sad".
"I hope that Pennine Care go away and make big changes to ensure that no-one ever has to endure what we have been through," he said.
A spokeswoman for the Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust said it offered its "deepest apologies to Samuel's family".
"We are truly sorry about the failings and put an improvement plan in place straight after our investigation to try and ensure this never happens again," she added.