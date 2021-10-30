Salford boys held after fire crews targeted with BB gun
- Published
Two boys have been arrested after firefighters were shot at with a BB gun by a group of youths, police have said.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) was tackling multiple bin fires in Worsley, Salford, when two crews were targeted on Wednesday.
The weapon was later found and two boys aged 16 and 14 were detained over what was described as a "completely unacceptable" attack by GMFRS.
There were no reports of injuries in the incident in Longshaw Drive.
'Not tolerated'
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was called by the fire service at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday to the disturbance outside Little Hulton Library.
The force said the youths fired a BB gun - a weapon that discharges small pellets and can cause serious injuries - at firefighters as they attempted to extinguish multiple wheelie bin fires.
The pair, who were held on suspicion of arson and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, have been bailed to the Youth Offending Service, GMP added.
"Attacks on members of our emergency services will not be tolerated and anyone that does this will face the full force of the law," said Ch Insp Michael Parker.
Paul Duggan, of GMFRS, said: "Our firefighters work exceptionally hard all year round but as we approach one of our busiest times of the year over Halloween and Bonfire Night it is completely unacceptable for crews to come under attack when responding to incidents.
"Thankfully no-one was seriously injured but an attack like this could have caused firefighters or fire engines to be out of action and unable to respond to an incident where someone's life is at risk."