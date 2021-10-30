Manchester regiment awarded Freedom of the City
A Manchester regiment has been awarded the Freedom of the City.
The 209 Battery, the 103 Regiment Royal Artillery, was conferred the honour in St Peter's Square, Manchester after a military parade through the city.
It is the highest honour Manchester can give, the city council said.
The regiment, which said it was an "extremely proud day" was recognised for its extensive and valuable service to the city for more than 200 years.
🎖The Lord Mayor and Lieutenant General Sir Andrew Gregory, accompanied by the Honorary Colonel and the Commanding Officer take the salute from the Regiment as they march past 👏https://t.co/WbRsZjP7h1#FreedomOfManchester pic.twitter.com/avKj7kyahg— Manchester City Council (@ManCityCouncil) October 30, 2021
The Lord Mayor of Manchester, councillor Tommy Judge said the regiment had a "long and illustrious history with the city".
"The significance of their work is integral to the history and indeed, the future of Manchester," he said.
He added the honour was a "very proud moment as Mayor, and as an ex-serviceman".
Lt Col Taylor-Jane Fox said: "209 (The Manchester Artillery) Battery are part of history today.
"Being awarded the Freedom of the City of Manchester is a great honour; to have the Battery written into the history books of this great city is a huge privilege and every soldier on parade is proud to be part of this significant event.
Manchester City Council said the Freedom of the City had only been awarded six times since 2000. The other recipients were:
- The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment (2006)
- Broadcaster and Factory Records founder Tony Wilson (2007)
- Sir Bobby Charlton and the GB Olympic and Paralympic Cycling Team (2008)
- 207 (Manchester) Field Hospital volunteers (2011)
- Prof Sir Andre Geim and Prof Sir Konstantin Novoselov (2013)