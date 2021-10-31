Teenager dies in Crumpsall car crash
An 18-year-old man has died following a car crash in Manchester.
The teenager was seriously injured when his blue Seat Ibiza Sport was involved in the crash on Waterloo Street in Crumpsall, Manchester shortly before 22:15 BST on Friday.
He died the following day in hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.
The driver and three passengers of the other car in the incident, a Skoda Octavia, were taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
Det Sgt Marie Eldred said an investigation was ongoing and appealed for information, adding that her "thoughts go out to his family" after this "devastating incident".
