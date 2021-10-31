Men charged after Rochdale taxi driver critically injured
Two men have been charged with assault after a taxi driver was critically injured in an alleged assault.
It happened at Queensway in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, at about 05:00 BST on Saturday.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
A man, aged 20, was charged with assault and possession of bladed article while an 18-year-old man was charged with assault.
Both men, from Oldham, were remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.
