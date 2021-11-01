Samuel Copestick death: Psychiatric staff must listen to parents, mum says
The mother of a man who died after multiple hospital failings has said psychiatric unit staff "need to listen" to families of inpatients.
Samuel Copestick died days after he absconded from a leave trip while being treated for paranoid schizophrenia at Birch Hill Hospital, Rochdale in 2019.
An inquest jury found Pennine Care NHS Trust did not give "adequate weight" to his mother Helen McHale's concerns.
She said the trust "did not respect and value" what she told them about him.
The 24-year-old was admitted to the hospital's Prospect Place unit in June 2017 and his illness became worse following the sudden death of his younger brother Matthew in January 2019.
On 17 May 2019, he ran away while he was out with one nursing assistant and suffered self-inflicted injuries while experiencing delusions.
Ms McHale has previously said it was a "constant battle" trying to get staff to accept her son's distress and the risk to him.
She told BBC North West Tonight she had contacted the trust numerous times about her son's health following his brother's death.
"They did not respect and value what I said about Sam enough," she said.
"That is the biggest thing I hope might change."
She said prior to his death, Mr Copestick had found going outside "too distressing".
"The fact that Sam suddenly asked to go on leave that day was a shock [and] should have raised suspicions with staff," she said.
"Sam did not need to die that day."
She said the "question of why staff do not listen" to parents or guardians had still not been addressed "and it remains something to be further explored".
Ms McHale said her son had been "highly intelligent", had loved to play chess and had had "so many friends".
A spokeswoman for the Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust said it offered its "deepest apologies to Samuel's family".
"We are truly sorry about the failings and put an improvement plan in place straight after our investigation to try and ensure this never happens again," she added.