BBC News

M6 crash: Man arrested after woman, 71, dies

Published
Image source, GeOGRAPH / DAVID DIXON
Image caption, The multi-vehicle crash happened on the M6 between junctions 17 and 18

A man has been arrested after a woman was killed in a crash on the M6 involving two cars and a lorry.

A Kia, Mercedes and a lorry crashed between junctions 17 and 18 in Cheshire on Saturday, police said.

A 71-year-old woman, from Burscough, Lancashire, was a passenger in the Kia and died at the scene.

A man, 41, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving, has been released under police investigation.

The man, from Stockport, was also arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.

A 49-year-old woman from Lancashire was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Cheshire Police said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.