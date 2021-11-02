Barry Bennell: Paedophile coach involved in schoolboy trials, court told
- Published
Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell was regularly involved in Manchester City schoolboy trials, a former scout has told a court.
Ray Hinett, 80, told High Court judge Mr Justice Johnson that Bennell "sorted out" teams at City trial games "on a regular basis".
Eight men are taking legal action against the club, claiming Bennell abused them when they were playing youth football more than 30 years ago.
City dispute claims made by the men.
The judge has heard the eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, were sexually and emotionally abused by Bennell between 1979 and 1985 and are claiming damages after suffering psychiatric injuries.
Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.
One has told the judge that Bennell carried a City calling card describing himself as the club's North West representative.
City say Bennell had been a local scout in the mid-1970s but was not a scout between 1979 and 1985.
On Tuesday, Mr Justice Johnson saw a video, which lawyers say was taken between 1982 and 1984, showing Bennell talking to boys playing in a game at City's training ground.
Bennell said in a witness statement that it "just so happened" he was there, a lawyer representing the eight men told the judge.
Mr Hinett, then a City scout, said the footage showed Bennell at a schoolboy trial game.
"He's sorting the teams out," Mr Hinett, from Cheshire, told the judge.
"He did it on a regular basis. Usually it was Barry Bennell who sorted them out."
Mr Hinett said Bennell probably also played a part in deciding which boys were chosen.
The judge has been told that Bennell, who worked as a coach at Crewe Alexandra, is serving a 34-year prison sentence at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions - four in the UK and one in the US.
Bennell is due to give evidence by video-link from prison later this month.
The trial continues.