Whitefield crash: Man dies in three-vehicle collision
A man has died in a three-vehicle crash in Greater Manchester, police said.
Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision at about 06:10 GMT on Bury New Road in Whitefield, Bury.
Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.
Bury New Road was closed in both directions between junction 17 of the M60 and the junction with Bury Old Road.
