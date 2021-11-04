Wigan thieves blow up ATM at supermarket
- Published
Three thieves blew up a cash machine at an Asda supermarket and fled with cash.
It happened at the store in the Goose Green area of Wigan, Greater Manchester, at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The offenders created a small explosion before escaping in a black Audi A3, which police believe was stolen.
Officers, who are yet to make any arrests, said the thieves then headed east towards Hindley and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Insp Philip James said: "This was a brazen robbery which occurred in broad daylight and could easily have caused harm to members of the public.
"If you were in the area at the time and witnessed this incident, please do not hesitate to contact police."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.