Yousef Makki: Stabbed teen's family hope inquest 'brings closure'
- Published
The family of schoolboy Yousef Makki who was fatally stabbed said they hope his inquest will "bring them closure".
The 17-year-old Manchester Grammar student was attacked in Hale Barns, Cheshire, in March 2019.
Joshua Molnar, who stabbed him, was cleared of murder in July 2019, but admitted possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice.
Yousef's sister Jade Akoum said the family was pleased an inquest was finally going ahead on Monday.
Yousef's inquest which is being held at South Manchester Coroner's Court in Stockport was initially delayed by criminal proceedings.
Ms Akoum told BBC North West Tonight it had been "horrendous because we have had no closure so we have not been able to move forward".
She said her mother Debbie Makki who died last year would have been "really happy" after campaigning for an inquest for her son.
"My mum really wanted an inquest to go ahead so she could read her [victim] impact statement that she couldn't read at the criminal trial.
"This is our chance to say everything we wanted to say."
She said: "The true facts were not put out there during the criminal trial and we are hoping to get the facts out there now.
"He was a good lad.
"He wasn't the way he was portrayed in court - as a middle-class gangster".
Ms Akoum said her brother "was caring and just loved his family so much and we loved him".
She said there was a "void that we can't fill since he passed away".
Coroner Alison Mutch, who will be conducting the inquest, said at a pre-inquest hearing that it would not be a "rehash" of the criminal trial.
The inquest is expected to last two weeks.
An order protecting the anonymity of Joshua Molnar was lifted in October 2019.
The BBC has contacted Greater Manchester Police, Cheshire Police and solicitors representing Mr Molnar but they have yet to comment.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk