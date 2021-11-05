Barry Bennell: Footballer lost drive after abuse, court told
- Published
A promising schoolboy footballer has told a judge how he "lost his drive" after being abused by paedophile former coach Barry Bennell.
The man told a High Court trial how he attracted the interest of clubs including Manchester City and Arsenal as a youngster.
He is one of eight men who have made damages claims against Manchester City, which assert Bennell was a scout for the club when he abused them.
The club disputes the men's claims.
Mr Justice Johnson has heard the men, now in their 40s and 50s, were sexually and emotionally abused by Bennell between 1979 and 1985 and are suing the club after suffering psychiatric injuries.
Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.
City have said Bennell had been a local scout in the mid-1970s, but was not a scout between 1979 and 1985.
The High Court heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was claiming about £350,000 for loss of potential earnings.
He said the late Ken Barnes, chief scout at City in the 1970s and 1980s and a former player, had once told him he had the ability to go on to captain England.
The man told the judge that as a schoolboy, he had trained at City, had trials at Arsenal, Brighton, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Burney, Blackburn, and played at Crewe, York, and Stockport.
He said he had offers from multiple clubs to sign schoolboy forms.
"They were very interested in me," he said.
"There were lots of them."
However, the man said that "due to the abuse and confusion I felt, I lost confidence and lost my drive to succeed in football" and started drinking and using drugs.
The man told the judge Bennell had known he had a "hold over me".
Bennell is serving a 34-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions, four in the UK and one in the US.
He is due to give evidence at the trial via video-link from prison later this month.
The trial continues.