Denton crash: Hit-and-run driver jailed for killing woman
- Published
A hit-and-run driver who hit and killed a woman while banned from driving and speeding has been jailed.
Joanne Whyte, 49, was hit by a BMW on Ashton Road in Denton, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of 12 July.
She had been walking with friends after watching the Euro 2020 final and later died in hospital.
Connor Faulkner, 27, was given a 10-year sentence for causing Ms Whyte's death by dangerous driving.
He was told at Manchester Crown Court he must serve seven years behind bars before an extended licence period of three years.
Ms Whyte's family said she would be "missed enormously".
The added: "Everyone who knew Joanne enjoyed her company and brilliant sense of humour."
The court heard Faulkner failed to stop at the scene of the crash and went on to crash into a stationary van at the junction with Mayfield Street before getting out of the car and running away.
Police also found cannabis plants at his house when they went to arrest him
Faulkner pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and uninsured, failing to stop and to report a crash, and producing cannabis.
Det Sgt Marie Eldred said he had driven "recklessly" and "his thoughtless actions resulted in the loss of an innocent woman's life".
She added: "Speed limits are in place for a reason and although you may feel like you can drive faster, it can sometimes have tragic consequences and result in a prison sentence."
Faulkner will be disqualified from driving for eight years after his release.