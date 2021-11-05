Greater Manchester PC charged with making indecent photo of a child
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with making an indecent photograph of a child.
PC Lee Ashcroft, who was a member of the force's transport unit, was arrested on 12 October last year, the force said.
The 38-year-old has been suspended from duty since the day of his arrest, a spokesman added.
PC Ashcroft is due to appear before Tameside Magistrates' Court on 16 December.
