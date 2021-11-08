Man raped in Bolton town centre attack
A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said.
Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday.
The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with him before attacking him in the street.
No arrest has been made but there are increased patrols in the area, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Det Serg Dominic Beaver of GMP said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers.
"We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible."
He urged anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact police.
