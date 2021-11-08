Wigan crash: Second person dies after being hit by car
A second person has died two weeks after being hit by a car in Wigan.
The 89-year-old woman and a man, 91, were both struck in Swan Lane in the Hindley Green area of the town just before 19:00 BST on Monday 18 October.
The man died several days later in hospital and the woman was left in a critical condition.
Greater Manchester Police said she died on 1 November. A woman, 22, arrested at the scene has been released under investigation.
PC Karl Horner said: "This was an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to their loved ones at this difficult time.
"Our officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances and we are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward."
