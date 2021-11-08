Manchester plans for carbon neutral transport network
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has pledged to deliver a carbon neutral transport network including all-electric buses and more trams.
He has revealed plans to improve transport in in the city region after more than £1bn in funding was secured in October's Autumn Budget.
The scheme would make the bus fleet 100% electric by 2031 with further travel corridors.
It comes as Greater Manchester leaders headed to the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
While the city region's tram network already runs on 100% renewable energy, the funding has been arranged to expand its network between Oldham, Rochdale, Heywood and Bury, Manchester and Stockport.
The scheme includes an extension of the Metrolink service to Manchester Airport Terminal 2 and an interchange at Bury.
Mr Burnham also announced bus corridors would be built between Wigan and Bolton, Bury and Oldham, Oldham and Ashton, Salford and MediaCityUK.
Under the plans, the Greater Manchester Ring and Ride fleet will transition to zero emission technology by 2027.
Mr Burnham said the city region was "already leading the way in transport decarbonisation" with its tram services.
"We are ahead of the curve on Metrolink, now we need to apply that carbon neutral aim to everything we do," he added.
Transport commissioner Chris Boardman said the announcement was a "game changer".
He said: "I'm absolutely delighted that our world class active travel network is now taking shape."