Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker becomes MBE
Footballer Marcus Rashford has been made an MBE for services to vulnerable children at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The Manchester United and England striker was honoured by the Duke of Cambridge earlier.
The 24-year-old has been recognised for his drive to ensure no child in need went hungry during the pandemic.
He was joined by his mum Melanie, whose work around food poverty has seen a foodbank warehouse named after her.
In March 2020, Rashford took to social media to highlight his fears about the impact that shutting schools would have on disadvantaged children.
His subsequent campaigning to ensure no vulnerable child went hungry in the UK resulted in the government changing policy over its free school meals vouchers during lockdown.
Rashford's honour was part of the first face-to-face ceremony Prince William has hosted since the start of the pandemic.
In a tweet, the duke said he was "pleased to be back doing investitures in person" at the castle.
