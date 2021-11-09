Yousef Makki inquest: Brothers refuse to answer questions
Two brothers have refused to answer questions at the inquest into the death of a student who was fatally stabbed.
Mohammed and Ibrahim Chaudhry repeatedly declined to answer questions at the inquest of Yousef Makki, 17.
Yousef was stabbed by Joshua Molnar, then 17, during a fight between the two in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, in March 2019.
Both Chaudhry brothers were involved in a "precursor event" before the fight, Stockport Coroner's Court heard.
The brothers had been summonsed to appear via video-link to give evidence.
Alison Mutch, senior coroner for Manchester South, warned them both that they had the legal right not to answer any question that may incriminate themselves, but told them their right was "question specific" and did not allow them to refuse to answer every question.
Both witnesses subsequently answered questions by saying "I would not like to comment on that question".
The brothers were advised to seek urgent legal advice by 16:00 GMT on Tuesday and ordered to attend the coroner's court, in person, at 09:00 on Wednesday.
On the night of his death, Yousef had been with his friends Adam Chowdhary and Molnar, before a row developed and Yousef was stabbed.
Molnar claimed he had acted in self-defence after Yousef pulled a knife on him and was acquitted of murder and manslaughter by a jury following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court in July 2019.
Chowdhary and Molnar got rid of three knives before police and paramedics arrived at the scene, the inquest heard.
PC Stephen Bielizna, who dealt with Chowdhary at the scene, told the hearing that he "just asked me if he could leave".
"He was on his phone, constantly on his phone," he said.
Asked how the boy seemed, the officer replied that "considering the incident that was taking place... he was not really all that interested in what was happening".
"All he wanted to do was get on with his night," he added.
Chowdhary, who declined to give evidence during his trial, was given a four-month detention order after admitting possession of a flick knife and was acquitted of perverting the course of justice.
Molnar admitted possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice by initially lying to police about what had happened, and was given 16 months in custody.
The inquest continues.
