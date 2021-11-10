Pedestrian hit by car while crossing road in Bury dies
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car while crossing a road.
The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Walmersley Road in Bury at about 21:30 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said the car did not stop but was found a short distance away and was being forensically examined.
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and assisting an offender.
Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Andrew Page said officers were keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the incident.
