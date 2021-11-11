Armistice Day: Mother pays tribute to killed soldier son
The mother of a soldier who died after being shot in Afghanistan has told how her family includes him "in everything we do" to keep his memory alive.
Darren Deady, 22, from Bolton, died in hospital in 2010, weeks after being injured while serving in the Army.
To mark Armistice Day, his mother Julie Hall has opened up about the moment she was told of his death.
"Although we're 11 years on now I still remember exactly what happened on the day...the way I felt," she said.
"When you lose a son or a daughter...you lose a part of you but you have other children that you have to carry on for."
The Kingsman, from 2nd Battalion, The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, was shot in southern Afghanistan on 23 August 2010.
The 22-year-old, who joined the army in 2008, was flown back to the UK but died in hospital weeks later.
"My last words to Darren were always 'love you loads'. His to me were 'see you soon,'" she told BBC North West Tonight.
"We're so proud of what he did. We always will be.
"He's included in everything we do - every Christmas, every party, his birthday. We still celebrate them for him," she said.
His family have since set up the The Darren Deady Foundation to provide support to veterans in need.
Former soldier Rick Clements, from Fleetwood, Lancashire, lost his legs after being injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan on 27 May 2010.
He recalled how he stood up and "took a step back and then all of sudden there was just this massive explosion".
"I was disorientated, didn't know what had gone on and the first sort of time I came to terms with it was when I heard the boys coming towards me and then I realised it was me," he said.
"I just remember thinking stay awake because if you're awake you're alright."
Sgt Clements, who served with The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, also lost part of his arm and suffered serious internal injuries.
"When I was told all the injuries that I had sustained and the fact I couldn't have children, it was just the lowest point in my life," he said.
Sgt Clements now works for Fleetwood Town Community Trust veterans groups to help each other.
"People always say I'm in a bad position but it could have been a lot worse," he said.
"The families [of the bereaved] miss them every day - they don't have the luxury that my family does of being able to spend time and still speak, it doesn't matter what condition I'm in."
