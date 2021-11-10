Police close investigation into alleged Sale abduction attempt
- Published
An investigation into an alleged attempted abduction near a school has been closed after all lines of inquiry were "exhausted", police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said a "thorough investigation" into a report of an attempt to abduct a girl in Sale on 4 November had now been completed.
The force said the "reported victim" had been spoken to by officers.
Det Insp Helen Bagnall said officers would "of course act" if any new information came to light.
"Whenever reports of this nature are brought to us, they are viewed with the utmost seriousness and a thorough investigation is carried out," she said.
She added officers had followed up a number of lines of enquiry, including meticulous CCTV checks and appeals for help, but the decision was taken to close the investigation pending any further evidence or information.
