Delph crash: Driver and passenger die after car hits tree

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The crash happened in Huddersfield Road, Delph

Two men have died after a car hit a tree near a village.

A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the car died at the scene of the crash near Delph, Saddleworth, at about 20:40 GMT on Wednesday.

The driver, 34, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later.

Police said the Mazda car came to a stop in a field along Huddersfield Road and officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

