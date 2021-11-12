Manchester's Christmas markets 'making up for lost time'
Manchester will be "making up for lost time" as it welcomes back the city's "world-famous Christmas Markets", a councillor has said.
The markets were mostly cancelled for the first time in their 22-year history in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The city council said they were back "with a bang", but with controls over visitor numbers and one-way routes in effect to help with social distancing.
Councillor Pat Karney said it was "wonderful to welcome back" the event.
In 2020, two scaled-down versions were opened to support local independent traders who would have set up at the usual Christmas markets.
The markets have been among the top-rated Christmas attractions in the country and in 2019, the boost to the local economy was estimated at about £40m.
Mr Karney, the council's Christmas spokesman, said Manchester had been "the capital of Christmas... since the very first Christmas Market arrived in the UK in 1999 and we know it was a huge disappointment that we had to scale back our celebrations last year".
"We're making up for lost time this year and are transforming the city centre into the festive wonderland we know and love," he said.
He added that the markets would "have public health at their heart and the safety of our visitors will be paramount".
"Covid remains a real concern and we will have strict maximum numbers in some areas... to make sure people can maintain their distance."
Greater Manchester Police said it would be "providing increased visibility" at the markets, which would mean additional neighbourhood officers and PCSOs were on duty, as well as specialist officers, such as plain-clothed and firearms officers.
Supt Graeme Openshaw said the force understood the public wants "to see more officers out and about in Greater Manchester, particularly when they are at large events".
"We hope by increasing our armed officer visibility, it shows that we do listen to feedback and this move will make you feel safer and more relaxed while out enjoying yourselves," he added.
The markets, which spread across St Ann's Square, Exchange Square, New Cathedral Street, King Street, Market Street and Cathedral Gardens, will be open daily until 22 December.
