BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans' drumathon raises £2m
- Published
BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans said he was "overwhelmed" after completing a 24-hour drumathon for BBC Children in Need.
The broadcaster raised more than £2m with the challenge he began on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning.
His rhythmical skills drew praise at the start of lockdown in 2020, when he performed a rendition of the BBC News theme that took social media by storm.
He was joined by 50 other drummers on Friday to recreate his viral hit.
Wyn Evans finished his marathon skin-beating session by playing along to Britney Spears' hit Baby One More Time.
The presenter, who has appeared on BBC North West Tonight, BBC Breakfast and Radio 2, paused for breaks and some medical attention for injuries that had developed from the persistent playing.
After completing the challenge at the studios in Salford, an emotional Wyn Evans said: "I'm feeling overwhelmed, people have been so generous."
"Surprisingly my hands have held up OK but we've had some problems with my arms because they've been moving for 24 hours.
"Thank you so much to everyone who has put your hands in your pocket and donated, BBC Children In Need helps causes which are really close to my heart."
“I can’t believe that we’ve done it”— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 13, 2021
An emotional @OwainWynEvans’ tells #BBCBreakfast it’s been really hard but ‘the generosity of people is incredible’ as he completes his #Drumathon for @BBCCiN.
Show your support at https://t.co/gh0W5jM8bz pic.twitter.com/ll2lylUNL2
The fundraiser, which featured appearances from the Royal Marines Band and members of the BBC Philharmonic orchestra, has raised £2,007,250 so far.
Famous drummers, including McFly's Harry Judd and percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, also joined him, along with enthusiasts between the age of eight and 83.
Ahead of the fundraiser, the weatherman spoke about how drumming helped him as a young gay man growing up in Ammanford, Wales.
He also visited the town's youth theatre group and LGBTQIA safe space, Mess Up The Mess, which has also been funded by BBC Children In Need.
The annual appeal show will be broadcast on BBC One at Friday 19:00 GMT.