Ashton-under-Lyne funeral director jailed for £15k customer fraud
- Published
A funeral director who defrauded her grieving customers out of more than £15,500 has been jailed.
Sharon Howell, 50, duplicated bank transactions from her victims while working at Kenworthy Funeral Directors in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside.
Greater Manchester Police said Howell "took advantage of people who were grieving the loss of loved ones".
She was jailed at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court for two years and one month.
Howell had used the merchant copy of payment receipts to manually input bank details into her card machine between 8 January 2019 and 14 March 2019, the court heard.
This allowed her to repeat the transaction as a "customer-not-present transaction", which meant that no PIN was required to make the payment.
'Distress'
A joint investigation between police and Tameside Trading Standards began in February 2019 following complaints of poor service and irregular payments from customers.
Howell, of Buckley Street in Uppermill, Oldham, pleaded guilty to six offences in relation to a lack of professional diligence in the course of her employment, and to six counts of fraud by false representation.
Det Sgt Clare Smith said it was "only right" she was handed a prison sentence "so that she can think long and hard about the consequences of her actions".
Councillor Allison Gwynne, who is responsible for enforcement and bereavement services at Tameside Council, said: "The families involved were caused a lot of distress at what was already a difficult time.
"We will not hesitate in taking action against unscrupulous individuals or businesses and we are pleased to see this positive result in court."