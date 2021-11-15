Rochdale dog walker dies weeks after hit-and-run
- Published
A dog walker has died two weeks after being struck and injured by a car.
The man, 35, died in hospital on Saturday after being hit while walking his dog along Hollin Lane in Rochdale at 21:15 GMT on 31 October.
Greater Manchester Police said the driver of a blue BMW 320, which was later found in Heywood, failed to remain at the scene.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was later released under investigation.
PC Andrew Sheldrick has urged anyone with information to come forward following what he desribed as a "terrible incident".
He added: "We are continuing our inquiries and are hopeful that there were witnesses who may have information about the collision that could prove a great help with our investigation."