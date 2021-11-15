Stockport carer jailed for £25,000 theft from cancer patient
- Published
A care worker has been jailed for stealing nearly £25,000 from a terminally ill cancer patient.
Cheryl Stringer, 54, of Stockport, used Anne Blackham's bank card to buy carpets, jewellery and a tumble dryer and also withdrew cash from her account.
The 82-year-old, who died on 31 January, received around four visits a day from carers, including Stringer.
Stringer pleaded guilty to fraud and has been sentenced to two years.
She stole £24,840.04 from Mrs Blackham between November 2020 and January 2021, police said.
'Cynical greed'
In December 2019, Mrs Blackham moved from a care home into private accommodation and was given daily care from a team of care workers.
Mrs Blackham's nephew, who had power of attorney and access to his aunt's online bank account, discovered £300 had been withdrawn in cash at a time when she was bedbound. He then established her bank card had gone missing.
Several large purchases and cash withdrawals were also shown on her bank account.
Police raided Stringer's home in Woodley and found new carpets and curtains, as well as jewellery, clothing and a tumble dryer.
On sentencing, recorder Timothy Hannam QC, described Stringer's behaviour as "an appalling case of cynical greed".
Financial investigator Mark Chesters, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Stringer made the despicable decision to take advantage of an elderly, and sick woman to fund her own lifestyle, and we're pleased that she is being punished for her crime."