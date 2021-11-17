Delph crash driver was lovely and genuine, family say
A driver who died after his car hit a tree near a village was "one of life's truly lovely and genuine people", his family have said.
Karl Edward Young, 34, died from his injuries in hospital after his Mazda 3 crashed near Delph, Saddleworth, at about 20:40 GMT on 10 November.
A 21-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene.
In a statement, Mr Young's family said his death had "left a huge void in our lives".
"Karl was one of life's truly lovely and genuine people," they said.
"He was kind, gentle and loved by so many."
They said the "lifelong Oldham Athletic fan and keen sports enthusiast" had loved to travel and "led a full life surrounded by a large family and many friends".
They added that the "absolute pleasure and honour" of being part of his life and "sharing so many happy times together" was "our only comfort at this dark time".
Greater Manchester Police has asked anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.
