Yousef Makki stabbing: Teen's death not accidental or unlawful - coroner
The "precise circumstances" of how a boy who was stabbed in the heart by his friend came to be wounded "cannot, on the balance of probabilities, be ascertained", a coroner has ruled.
Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed by Joshua Molnar during a row in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, in March 2019.
He claimed self-defence and was cleared of manslaughter and murder by a jury.
Coroner Alison Mutch recorded a narrative conclusion, ruling out both unlawful killing and accidental death.
Molnar stabbed the 17-year-old with a flick knife after the two Manchester Grammar School pupils had a row on the evening of 2 March 2019.
He was cleared of murder and manslaughter following a trial at Manchester Crown Court four months later, having claimed self-defence, but was jailed for 16 months for possession of a knife in a public place and perverting the course of justice by lying to police at the scene.
Revenge attack
During the inquest, the head of the cold case unit at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he conducted a review of the police investigations by Cheshire Police and GMP into incidents in Wilmslow Molnar was involved in two weeks before Yousef's death.
Martin Bottomley told the inquest that GMP now believed the "pre-cursor event" was not a drugs deal, as Molnar's trial had been told, but a revenge attack on Molnar for an alleged attack by him on a boy in the Cheshire town.
Molnar denied any involvement and was never prosecuted but the boy's cousins attacked him in revenge, the inquest heard.
Yousef stood by while Adam Chowdhary, a friend of both Yousef and Molnar, fled, an action which led to the row between them later that night in which Yousef was stabbed.
Chowdhary was later cleared of perverting the course of justice at trial, but admitted possession of a flick knife and was given a four-month detention order.
Cheshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over its investigation.
'Beyond awful'
Recording her conclusion, Ms Mutch told Stockport Coroner's Court Yousef had "died from complications of a stab wound to the chest", but the "precise circumstances" of how he was wounded "cannot, on the balance of probabilities, be ascertained".
She said she would write to the education secretary to ask about improvements to the teaching of the dangers of carrying knives after having heard in the inquest that carrying such a weapon was seen as "cool".
Speaking after the inquest, Yousef's elder sister Jade Akoum said the last 32 months had been "beyond awful" and her family were "disappointed" and "disgusted" by the narrative conclusion.
She said the "fight" for her brother would continue and her family would been discussing the next steps with their legal team.
Matthew Claughton, speaking on behalf of Molnar's family, said the coroner's decision was "the right decision and showed "we have a functioning justice system".
"Josh has accepted responsibility for his involvement in Yousef's death. His remorse is genuine and heartfelt and he will live with this for the rest of his life," he added.
