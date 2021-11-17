Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City player faces more rape charges in court
- Published
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has appeared in court to face two further charges of rape.
Mr Mendy appeared before Manchester magistrates via video-link earlier and remains in custody.
In August, the 27-year-old, of Prestbury, was charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.
All seven charges relate to four complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.
The France international has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52m.
He was suspended by the club after being charged by police, pending an investigation.
Mr Mendy appeared alongside co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie, who has also been charged with two additional counts of rape and one of sexual assault.
The 40-year-old from Eccles was also previously charged with four counts of rape in relation to alleged attacks between March 2021 and August 2021.
The case was sent to Chester Crown Court to be heard on Thursday morning.