Metrolink: Jail for passenger who bit inspector's face
A passenger who bit a tram inspector's face after being asked to show his ticket has been jailed.
Jordan Halliday, 39, of Ridge Hill Lane, Stalybridge, repeatedly attacked the Metrolink worker, causing multiple injuries.
He admitted assault and threatening behaviour and was handed a 16-week prison term by Tameside magistrates.
Greater Manchester Police said it was "an abhorrent assault on a man who was simply doing his job".
The court was told that Halliday became violent after he was asked to show proof he had paid his fare at Audenshaw tram stop on Friday, 3 September.
District Judge Mark Hadfield decided a prison sentence was required because of the seriousness of the offence, including a bite to the face while the victim was carrying out their work.
Halliday was ordered to pay his victim £150 compensation.
'Deter others'
PC Damian Smith of GMP's Transport Unit said: "Thankfully we were able to identify the man responsible. He will now spend the next few months behind bars where he'll have plenty of time to consider his heinous actions."
Head of Metrolink at Transport for Greater Manchester, Danny Vaughan, said: "This was an appalling attack on a hardworking Metrolink employee.
"We welcome the custodial sentence, and we are also pushing for this individual to be banned from the Metrolink network."
He added he hoped the sentence would strongly deter others who thought such behaviour would be tolerated.
Metrolink has thanked PC Smith for going "beyond the call of duty" to help the injured worker.
