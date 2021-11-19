Oldham Spindles: Plans for historic market to relocate
A historic market could be moved into Oldham's shopping centre to "increase footfall", officials have said.
Oldham Council said it was "not financially viable" for traders at Tommyfield Market to continue at their current premises.
They said traders had expressed concerns about fewer shoppers and the venue's distance from key areas in the town centre.
The council is encouraging residents to contribute to plans.
Operating since 1788, the Oldham market could be redeveloped into a "split-level market" at Spindles Town Square Shopping Centre, the council said.
It would include a retail market and other services on one floor with a food court from "an array of Tommyfield traders" on the lower level.
A council spokesperson said: "We have discussed options with traders previously and staying in the current building is not financially viable.
"Traders have also shared their concerns about fewer shoppers coming through the doors, and the location of the market being set away from the key areas in the town centre."
They said putting the market at the heart of a redeveloped town centre would "support businesses to grow and thrive".
Park and homes plan
Oldham Council bought the Spindles Shopping Centre from private ownership in October 2020 after more units were being vacated.
With the high street affected by the impact of online and out-of-town retailers, plus the pandemic, the council said: "Many well-known retailers have unfortunately closed for good and Oldham is not alone in seeing an increasing number of empty units."
It said the Spindles shopping centre "can no longer be solely retail-focused if it is to be sustainable" and that it planned to incorporate leisure and entertainment in the redevelopment, as well as repurposing the upper floor for offices.
Some of Oldham's museum and archive items could also be stored in the centre, opening them up to school and public tours.
The council added the Spindles redevelopment and Tommyfield Market relocation would "free up previously developed land", which could be converted to new homes and a park.