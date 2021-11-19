Four officers injured as police car smashes into house in Leigh
- Published
Four officers were injured when two police cars crashed into each other causing one of the vehicles to smash into a terraced house.
The two police vehicles were responding to reports of a car theft, and collided on Rydal Street in Leigh on Thursday night.
Both the drivers and their passengers were treated for injuries but none were thought to be seriously hurt.
The badly damaged house had to be assessed and secured by firefighters.
Photographs from the scene show a Peugeot 308 police vehicle embedded in the front wall of the terraced property.
It crashed into the house at an angle after colliding with the other police car, which was also badly damaged.
CCTV appeal
Greater Manchester Police made it clear the officers were not pursuing the suspected stolen vehicle when the crash happened.
A spokeswoman said: "They were on their way to the locality in which it had been spotted."
A statement issued earlier by the force said the police cars had crashed into each other near the junction of Rydal Street and Boughey Street.
It said: "One of the police vehicles involved in the collision subsequently collided with the wall of a nearby property, causing extensive damage."
Police are now appealing to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at around the time of the incident, at 2140 GMT, to come forward.
North West Ambulance Service were called to the collision, and fire crews helped make the damaged building safe.