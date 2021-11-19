Barry Bennell: Northern Ireland footballer has nightmares over abuse, court hears
A former Northern Ireland footballer has told a judge that he cannot forget what paedophile coach Barry Bennell did to him when he was a boy.
Mark Williams spoke about the psychological impact of Bennell's abuse during a trial at the High Court.
He said he had nightmares and "cannot totally take him out of my mind".
The 51-year-old is one of eight men suing Manchester City in a claim that Bennell was one of their scouts when he abused them, which the club denies.
Six of the men are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.
Mr Justice Johnson has heard the men were sexually and emotionally abused by Bennell between 1979 and 1985 and were claiming damages after suffering psychiatric injuries.
Mr Williams, who comes from Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, said: "I cannot totally take [Bennell] out of my mind.
"It is part of my life - what happened to me."
The former defender played for clubs including Wimbledon, Stoke City and Shrewsbury, as well as earning more than 30 international caps with Northern Ireland.
Manchester City have denied Bennell was working for the club at the time of the abuse and have said that while he was a local scout in the mid-1970s, he did not hold the role between 1979 and 1985.
Mr Williams gave evidence on Thursday however the judge made an order saying he could not be named in media reports because victims of sexual abuse are guaranteed anonymity.
The judge has now lifted that order, after hearing that Mr Williams had previously given interviews about Bennell's abuse, therefore waiving his right to anonymity.
Bennell, now 67, is serving a 34-year jail term for more than 50 sexual offences against boys after he was convicted in 2018 and 2020.
The trial continues.