Manchester disorder: Man charged with murder after passer-by dies
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a passer-by who was fatally assaulted during a disturbance in Manchester.
About 10 people had been involved in disorder on Dantzic Street at 20:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.
A 60-year-old man, who was a passer-by and not involved in the initial disturbance, was assaulted and died at the scene, the force added.
Callum Crosbie, 22, of Coleridge Close, Newcastle, has been charged with his murder.
He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
