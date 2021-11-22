BBC News

Manchester disorder: Man charged with murder after passer-by dies

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police were called to Dantzic Street near The Printworks in Manchester city centre

A man has been charged with murdering a passer-by who was fatally assaulted during a disturbance in Manchester.

About 10 people had been involved in disorder on Dantzic Street at 20:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.

A 60-year-old man, who was a passer-by and not involved in the initial disturbance, was assaulted and died at the scene, the force added.

Callum Crosbie, 22, of Coleridge Close, Newcastle, has been charged with his murder.

He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.