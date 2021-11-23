E-scooters: Greater Manchester Police seizures 'show scale of problem'
- Published
Almost 150 e-scooters were seized by Greater Manchester Police in the last 12 months for being ridden illegally or for being involved in a crash, the force has said.
GMP said the seizure of the 148 vehicles gave "an idea of the scale of the problem" in the region.
Ch Insp Danny Byrne said people should "think twice" before buying an e-scooter as a Christmas gift.
"What can be seen as a great present could present serious risks," he said.
"There is a huge risk of being involved in a serious accident, which could potentially have devastating consequences," he added.
"In the first ten months of 2021, nationally, there have been nine deaths and other casualties involving e-scooters."
"Everyone should be aware of the rules, and know where e-scooters can be ridden, or you may find yourself, or your children committing an offence."
Currently, only e-scooters rented as part of government-backed trials can be used on public roads.
A force spokesman said if someone is caught using an e-scooter "on a public road, pavement or other prohibited space", they could be prosecuted.
He added that the parents of children using e-scooters may also find themselves "responsible for any fines incurred from them being ridden illegally".