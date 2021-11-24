Wigan school hoax: Woman arrested over gun threat
- Published
A woman has been arrested following a hoax gun threat to a school.
The 26-year-old is being held on suspicion of making threats to kill after Golborne High in Wigan was forced to lock down on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it received an online report from someone claiming they planned to go to the school "in possession of a firearm".
Police later said the incident was a hoax and arrested the woman at an address in Levenshulme on Tuesday.
She is being questioned by police.
Classes were stopped at the school on Lowton Road in Golborne when armed officers were alerted to the threat at about 10:40 GMT on Monday, police said.
GMP said there was no wider threat to the public.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.