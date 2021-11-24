Windrush scandal: Survivor says compensation wait is daily nightmare
- Published
A survivor of the Windrush scandal has told of his daily "nightmare" waiting for compensation from the government.
It comes as MPs call for the Home Office to be stripped of running the Windrush compensation scheme.
Most who applied had yet to get a penny four years since the scandal emerged, a Home Affairs Committee report said.
David McKoy, 59, of Stretford, Greater Manchester said his life was "in limbo" while he waited for a payment to bring him closure from the "anguish".
A Home Office minister said it was making improvements and removing it from the scheme could add more delays.
Mr McKoy came to the UK from Jamaica when he was 11 years old on his sister's passport and thought he had indefinite leave to remain in the UK.
Along with thousands of other UK residents, he faced the threat of deportation in 2012 after changes in immigration law because he did not have his own passport.
'Stigma and pain'
In 2018, the government admitted the policy was wrong and set up a financial compensation scheme.
Mr McKoy told BBC North West Tonight he applied 18 months ago but he was still waiting which was adding to his stress.
He said every day was a "nightmare" and he just wanted the compensation to "put it to bed".
There was a "lot of stigma, pain, stress and anguish" surrounding the scandal and his life was "in limbo" waiting for it, he said.
Mr McKoy said he wanted to use the money to return to Jamaica to visit the grave of an aunt who helped bring him up.
The Windrush scandal saw thousands of UK residents - most of whom were originally from the Caribbean and who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1971 - wrongly classed as illegal immigrants and resulted in people being wrongly detained or deported.
The cross-party Home Affairs Committee report recommended an "independent organisation" take control of the compensation and highlighted that 23 individuals died before receiving any compensation.
In response, the Home Office said it remained "steadfast in our commitment to ensure members of the Windrush generation receive every penny of compensation they are entitled to".
It added: "We continue to make improvements, such as simplifying the application process, hiring more caseworkers and removing the end date."